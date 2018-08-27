Ian Somerhalder arrives at the Elton John Aids Foundation's 24th Annual Academy Awards viewing party on February 28, 2016. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

"Smallville" alum Tom Welling. The actor had a "Smallville" reunion along with Michael Rosenbaum and Ian Somerhalder who appeared briefly on the series. File Photo by Jaguar PS/Shutterstock

Aug. 27 (UPI) -- Tom Welling and Michael Rosenbaum had a Smallville reunion alongside Ian Somerhalder Sunday at comic book convention Wizard World Chicago.

Rosenbaum posted on Instagram a selfie he took with Welling and Somerhalder that featured the three actors posing together.

Smallville, which chronicled the early adventures of Clark Kent before he becomes Superman, ran for 10 seasons on The WB, later The CW, from 2001 to 2011. Welling starred as Clark Kent with Rosenbaum as the villainous Lex Luthor.

Somerhalder, best known for his role on The Vampire Diaries, appeared on Smallville briefly as Adam Knight. Kristin Kreuk, Allison Mack, Sam Jones III, Annette O'Toole, John Schneider and John Glover also starred on the superhero drama.

Rosenbaum recently spoke about possibly doing a Smallville animated series, noting that he is interested in portraying Lex Luthor again without needing to shave his head.

Mack, in April, made headlines when she was arrested on charges of sex trafficking, sex trafficking conspiracy and forced labor conspiracy.