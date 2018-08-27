(R) Mahershala Ali (R) with his wife Amatus Sami-Karim. Ali stars in the first trailer for "True Detective" Season 3. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 27 (UPI) -- Mahershala Ali looks back on a macabre crime in the first trailer for HBO's upcoming third season of True Detective.

The clip, released Sunday, switches between the past and present as an older Ali thinks back on a mysterious crime he investigated in a small town in Arkansas.

"My job.... there's no certainty. This peace... is more haunting than anything. I want to know the whole story," the actor says as part of a voiceover.

True Detective Season 3, set to premiere in January 2019, will be set in three different time periods and will explore a mystery that spans decades.

The trailer also features stars Carmen Ejogo, Scoot McNairy, and Mamie Gummer. Stephen Dorff, Ray Fisher, Michael Greyeyes, Jon Tenney, Deborah Ayorinde, Rhys Wakefield, Sarah Gadon, Emily Nelson, Brandon Flynn, Michael Graziadei, Josh Hopkins and Jodi Balfour are also set to appear.