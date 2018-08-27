Robin Wright attends the premiere of "Wonder Woman" on May 25, 2017. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 27 (UPI) -- Netflix has released the first looks at series newcomers Diane Lane and Greg Kinnear in the upcoming sixth and final season of House of Cards.

The duo are featured alongside star Robin Wright who portrays President Clair Underwood, in a series of production photos released on Twitter Monday.

Lane and Kinnear are seen as siblings Annette and Bill Shepard who use their power to influence politicians behind-the-scenes. One photo features Lane holding up Wright's hand during what appears to be a public gathering.

Lane and Kinnear are also seen next to fellow series newcomer Cody Fern who is portraying Annette's ambitious son Duncan. The trio are seen in another photo having a serious conversation together.

House of Cards Season 6 will debut on Netflix on Nov. 2. The final season will feature only Wright in the lead role after former star Kevin Spacey was written out of the show after facing a number of sexual misconduct allegations.

Season 6 will run for eight episodes. Michael Kelly, Jayne Atkinson, Patricia Clarkson, Constance Zimmer, Derek Cecil, Campbell Scott and Boris McGiver are also set to star.