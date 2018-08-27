Trending Stories

'Odd Couple,' 'Barefoot in the Park' playwright Neil Simon dead at 91
Three more seasons of 'Great British Baking Show' headed to Netflix
Famous birthdays for Aug. 27: Chandra Wilson, Blake Jenner
Miranda Lambert says she is 'single and happy'
Famous birthdays for Aug. 26: Katherine Johnson, Chris Pine

Photo Gallery

 
Palestinians celebrate Eid al-Adha

Latest News

John McCain says he died 'a proud American' in farewell statement
U.S. F-15s participate in U.K. exercise Typhoon Warrior
Indianapolis Colts sign free agent LB Brandon Chubb, waive RB Tion Green
Crocodile on the loose after late night restaurant escape
Odell Beckham Jr. becomes highest-paid WR in NFL with $95M extension
 
Back to Article
/