Aug. 27 (UPI) -- HBO released a teaser trailer for their upcoming slate of programming coming in 2019 that briefly features new footage from Game of Thrones Season 8 and Big Little Lies Season 2.

The new Game of Thrones footage, which appears in-between scenes taken from Season 7, features Jon Snow (Kit Harrington) giving a hug to Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner) who gives an ominous look.

The Big Little Lies footage, meanwhile, gives a new look at star Meryl Streep who is set to portray Mary Louise Wright, the mother-in-law of Nicole Kidman's Celeste Wright.

HBO also teased a number of returning shows and new series including The Deuce Season 2, documentary Jane Fonda in Five Acts, The Shop starring NBA star LeBron James, Pod Save America, Camping starring Jennifer Garner, Room 104, My Brilliant Friend, the return of Flight of the Conchords, new film My Dinner with Herve starring Peter Dinklage, Barry Season 2, True Detective Season 3 starring Mahershala Ali and Veep, which is heading into its seventh and final season.

Veep star Julia Louis-Dreyfus is seen giving a toast to her team in the clip. "Second time's the charm," she says while raising a glass until she is corrected by star Gary Cole. "Uh, it's actually fourth," he responds.