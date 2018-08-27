Bethenny Frankel attends the NBCUniversal upfront on May 14, 2015. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 27 (UPI) -- Bethenny Frankel is struggling with the death of boyfriend Dennis Shields.

The 47-year-old television personality said in a tweet Sunday that she's feeling "painfully raw" in the wake of Shields' death this month.

"It's hard to breathe & I appreciate you giving me the space & support to try to do so," Frankel told her 1.5 million Twitter followers.

"It's excruciating - sudden death is no closure & constant ?s & memories," she said. "Our relationship is current so it's painfully raw. Trying to stay healthy & move through it w tears & close friends. Xo."

Shields was found dead Aug. 10 at his apartment in Trump Tower in New York following a suspected drug overdose. Frankel paid tribute to Shields and her dog Cookie, who died in October, in a post Aug. 13.

"Rest In Peace my sweet babies who gave me endless unconditional love. #nowandforever," she wrote.

Frankel and Shields were longtime friends who started dating following Frankel's split from Jason Hoppy. People said Frankel and Bryn, her 8-year-old daughter with Hoppy, are having a hard time coping with Shields' death.

"[Bethenny] is devastated," a source said. "Dennis was Bethenny's partner, her family, her business partner and best friend."

"He helped her with things -- emotionally and professionally, and he was her confidante," the insider added.