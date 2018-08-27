A post shared by Desiree (Hartsock) Siegfried (@desireesiegfried) on Jul 5, 2018 at 10:18am PDT

Aug. 27 (UPI) -- Former Bachelorette star Desiree Hartsock is pregnant with a baby boy.

The 32-year-old television personality said in an Instagram post Sunday that she is "beyond excited" to be expecting another son with her husband, Season 9 winner Chris Siegfried.

Hartsock initially teased the "gender reveal" by sharing a photo of herself with Siegfried. The couple are already parents to 21-month-old son Asher Wrigley.

"What will it be... a he or a she?! #genderreveal #babysiegfried," Hartsock captioned the picture.

Hartsock followed up by posting a video of Asher biting into a cupcake filled with blue frosting.

"It's a ...... BOY!!!!!!" she wrote. "Asher's face is priceless! And we are beyond excited to have another baby boy join our family! Can't even believe we're already half way there to meeting him. Our hearts are so full right now."

Hartsock announced her pregnancy in July, and is due to give birth in January 2019.

"We know what to expect," she told Us Weekly. "When we brought Asher home, we were so cautious and scared."

Hartsock competed for Sean Lowe's affections in The Bachelor Season 17 before starring on The Bachelorette. She and Siegfried got engaged during the Season 9 finale and married in January 2015.