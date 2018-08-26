Three more seasons of 'Great British Baking Show' headed to Netflix

Netflix said it will stream three new seasons of "The Great British Baking Show" during the next year. Image courtesy of Netflix

Aug. 26 (UPI) -- Netflix said it plans to make available to U.S. subscribers three new seasons of the competition series "The Great British Baking Show," as well as a trio of GBB-themed Christmas specials.

The program is hosted by Noel Fielding and Sandi Toksvig. Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith are the judges.

Fresh episodes of the series are to stream via Netflix after they have aired in the United Kingdom on Channel 4.

"Pre-heat Netflix with 4 previous seasons (Netflix collections 1-4, which are U.K. Seasons 4-7). Mix equal measures bakers, presenters, judges, and British decorum in the Baking Show tent. Repeat signature, technical, and showstopper challenges until a star baker emerges. Let cool after airing on Channel 4 in the U.K.," a Netflix press release masquerading as a recipe explained.

Ten new episodes will be made available on Netflix on Friday. Another, 10-episode season is scheduled to debut later this year and the third chapter is expected to stream by the fall of 2019.

Two-episode holiday specials are lined up for December 2018, 2019 and 2020.