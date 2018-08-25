'Killing Eve' actor Ken Nwosu to star in ITV's 'The Man'

Ken Nwosu is to star in the new three-part drama, "The Man." Photo courtesy of ITV

Aug. 25 (UPI) -- Christopher Robin and Killing Eve actor Ken Nwosu is set to star in ITV's three-part, psychological drama, The Man.

"Let's get it!" Nwosu tweeted after the news broke.

Penned by Mike Bartlett, whose credits include Doctor Foster and The Town, the miniseries will be filmed by director Julia Ford, starting in September.

"After the success of Trauma, I'm delighted to be reunited with Mike to work on The Man for ITV. Mike's created a fantastically taut, contemporary thriller about bullying. Given the current climate, it feels exactly the right time to explore something that affects so many people, all with Mike's brilliant ability to mix dark humor with intense paranoia to dramatic effect. I can't wait to see the hugely talented Ken bring Thomas to life," executive producer Catherine Oldfield said in a statement.