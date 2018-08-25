Cast member Renee Zellweger attends the premiere of "Same Kind of Different as Me" in Los Angeles on October 12, 2017. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Actress Jane Levy is to co-star in Netflix's "What/If." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 25 (UPI) -- Castle Rock and Suburgatory actress Jane Levy is to co-star with Renee Zellweger in Netflix's upcoming series What/If.

"Yay!" Levy tweeted, along with a link to a news story about her casting.

The streaming service has ordered 10 episodes of the social thriller series from Mike Kelley, who is credited as creator, writer, Season 1 showrunner and executive producer.

"Each season will tackle a different morality tale inspired by culturally consequential source material, and the power of a single fateful decision to change the trajectory of an entire life," Netflix said in a press release announcing the project on Aug. 17.