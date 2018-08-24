Matt Bomer to guest star on 'Will & Grace'

Matt Bomer attends the 13th annual GLSEN Respect Awards on October 21, 2016. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Matt Bomer will guest-star on the new season of "Will & Grace" as a love interest for Will. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 24 (UPI) -- Matt Bomer will guest star in an upcoming episode of NBC's Will & Grace revival, which returns with a new season on Oct. 4.

Bomer will portray a love interest for Will (Eric McCormack) who is described as being a smooth-talking television news anchor.

"Dream come true!!" Bomer said on Twitter in relation to the role.

Bomer will be joined on the episode by other guest stars such as Olympic figure skater Adam Rippon and Minnie Driver, who will reprise her role as Lorraine Finster, an enemy of Megan Mullally's Karen.

The new season will also feature Friends alum David Schwimmer in a recurring guest role as a new love interest for Debra Messing's Grace.

Other guest stars who will be featured throughout the season will include Alec Baldwin, Chelsea Handler, Jon Cryer and Mary McCormack.