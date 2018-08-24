Kate Gosselin sends kids back to school: 'Proud mom'

Kate Gosselin shared a photo of her children from their first day of senior year and eighth grade. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 24 (UPI) -- Kate Gosselin was feeling proud as she sent her kids back to school.

The 43-year-old television personality shared a photo Thursday of 17-year-old twins Cara and Mady and 14-year-old sextuplets Aaden, Alexis, Joel and Leah from their first day of senior year and eighth grade.

Gosselin also included a picture of her handwritten notes to Cara and Mady. The mom-of-eight commented about the passage of time in the caption.

"This was yesterday! Feels like school never ended... and they're already back! #SeniorYear #EighthGrade #ProudMom," she wrote.

Not pictured were Gosselin's two other sextuplets, daughter Hannah and son Collin. Gosselin enrolled Collin in a live-in learning facility in 2016 due to his reported social and educational issues.

"It was not even really a choice. It was on the advice of his doctors, and it had to happen," the star said on Good Morning America the same year.

"I'll go to the ends of the earth for the best for each one of them," she said of her kids. "This is the best thing I can do for him right now."

The Kate Plus 8 star is parent to her kids with ex-husband Jon Gosselin. Jon spent Fourth of July with Hannah, but previously told The Steve Harvey Show he rarely sees all of his children at once.

"I haven't seen all of my kids together in about three years," he said in 2016. "I only get what I get ... whoever comes down the driveway, that's who I get."