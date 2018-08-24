Danielle Staub to divorce after three months of marriage

A post shared by Danielle Staub (@danielle_staub) on Jan 26, 2018 at 4:06pm PST

Aug. 24 (UPI) -- Danielle Staub is headed for divorce after three months of marriage.

E! News reported the 56-year-old television personality split from husband Marty Caffrey following a domestic dispute this month.

Caffrey filed for divorce Aug. 14 in New Jersey. Staub's rep told People Thursday the reality star hasn't received the filing.

"We cannot comment something we have not received," the rep said.

Sources said Caffrey initially hoped for a reconciliation but ultimately decided to file.

"Marty was willing to reconcile with Danielle, but after the last few weeks he knew there was no turning back," the insider said.

Staub filed a temporary restraining order against Caffrey this month after police responded to a call Aug. 12 at the couple's home, according to Us Weekly. Caffrey allegedly confronted Staub at home and removed several family portraits.

Staub and Caffrey married May 5 in the Bahamas. Staub, who stars on the Bravo series The Real Housewives of New Jersey, was famously engaged 19 times prior to her relationship with Caffrey.