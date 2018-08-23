Superman, Lois Lane to appear in The CW's DC crossover event

Superman actor Tyler Hoechlin. The actor will be reprising his role as Superman in The CW's upcoming DC crossover event. File Photo by Jonathan Alcorn/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 23 (UPI) -- The CW has announced that Tyler Hoechlin will reprise his role as Superman in its upcoming DC crossover event between Arrow, The Flash and Supergirl.

Hoechlin, who has portrayed the Man of Steel on Supergirl, will be seen with Superman's love interest Lois Lane. The network is currently casting for the iconic role as Lois Lane will be making her first appearance in The CW's shared DC television universe known as the Arrowverse.

"We couldn't be more excited to introduce Lois Lane to the Arrowverse," Supergirl executive producers Jessica Queller and Robert Rovner said in a statement. "This dogged, determined and brave reporter will make for a strong partner to Superman and amazing addition to our universe of DC characters."

The crossover event will take place over three episodes on each series starting with The Flash on Dec. 9 followed by Arrow on Dec. 10 and then Supergirl on Dec. 11.

The episodes will also be introducing Batwoman, portrayed by Ruby Rose. Batwoman, a Jewish lesbian who fights crime in Gotham City and champions social justice, may then appear in her own series that is currently in development at The CW.

The CW's other DC superhero dramas, Legends of Tomorrow and Black Lightning, do not appear to be taking part in the crossover.