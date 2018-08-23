Aug. 23 (UPI) -- Real Housewives of New Jersey star Dina Manzo is engaged to be married.

The 46-year-old television personality said on Wednesday's episode of Jeff Lewis Live that she secretly got engaged to David Cantin last year.

"We've always been engaged," Manzo told host Jeff Lewis.

"We got engaged once, early in our relationship, and then we both realized it was way too early. And then we got engaged again last year," she added.

Manzo said she plans to have a small and quiet wedding.

"You'll learn about it after," she said.

The bride-to-be also said she and Cantin are still in the honeymoon stage of their relationship.

"Our life is a honeymoon," she said. "We don't do a lot of traveling, but we are definitely in the honeymoon phase."

Manzo was previously married to Tommy Manzo, and is parent to 22-year-old daughter Lexi with a former partner. She was first linked to Cantin in September 2015 following her split from Tommy.

Manzo starred in Seasons 1, 2 and 6 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey. The Bravo series stars Teresa Giudice, Melissa Gorga, Dolores Catania, Siggy Flicker and Margaret Josephs, and completed an eighth season in January.