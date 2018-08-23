Aug. 23 (UPI) -- The cast members of Jersey Shore Family Vacation take over Las Vegas in the latest trailer for Season 2 of the revival series.
The clip, released Wednesday, features series stars Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi, Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino, Paul 'Pauly D' Delvecchio, Jenni 'JWoww' Farley, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Deena Cortese and Vinny Guadagnino partying around Vegas and welcoming back former housemate Angelina Pivarnick.
Amongst all the drinking and clubs, Ortiz-Magro is seen crying after an argument with ex-girlfriend Jen Harley and Polizzi taking issue with longtime friend Farley.
Jersey Shore Family Vacation Season 2 will also feature Cortese's pregnancy announcement to her housemates, a possible wedding for Delvecchio and the cast returning to Atlantic City, N.J., where the series first began.
Jersey Shore Family Vacation Season 2 airs every Thursday at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.