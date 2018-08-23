"Jersey Shore Family Vacation" star Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi arrives for The MTV Movie Awards on April 13, 2014. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Left to right, "Jersey Shore: Family Vacation" stars Vinny Guadagnino, Mike Sorrentino, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, and Paul Delvecchio. A trailer for Season 2 of the series features the group going to Las Vegas. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 23 (UPI) -- The cast members of Jersey Shore Family Vacation take over Las Vegas in the latest trailer for Season 2 of the revival series.

The clip, released Wednesday, features series stars Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi, Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino, Paul 'Pauly D' Delvecchio, Jenni 'JWoww' Farley, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Deena Cortese and Vinny Guadagnino partying around Vegas and welcoming back former housemate Angelina Pivarnick.

Amongst all the drinking and clubs, Ortiz-Magro is seen crying after an argument with ex-girlfriend Jen Harley and Polizzi taking issue with longtime friend Farley.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation Season 2 will also feature Cortese's pregnancy announcement to her housemates, a possible wedding for Delvecchio and the cast returning to Atlantic City, N.J., where the series first began.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation Season 2 airs every Thursday at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.