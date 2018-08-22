VH1 orders Season 4 of 'RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars'

Aug. 22 (UPI) -- VH1 has renew its competiton series RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars for a fourth season.
"This franchise is truly a force to be reckoned with," Pamela Post, head of scripted series for MTV, VH1 and Logo, said in a statement Wednesday. "Our passionate and talented queens continue to speak to our diverse fans who are not only looking for entertainment, but also the encouragement and inspiration to be their unique selves."
RuPaul's Drag Race and RuPaul's Drag Race: Untucked earned a combined 12 Emmy nominations this year. All Stars features past contestants from RuPaul's Drag Race competing for a place in the Drag Race Hall of Fame.
Entertainer RuPaul was presented with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in March.
