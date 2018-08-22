VH1 orders Season 4 of 'RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars'

TV personalities Michelle Visage (L) and RuPaul appear backstage with the Best Reality Competition award for "Ru Paul's Drag Race" during the MTV Movie & TV Awards in Los Angeles on May 7, 2017. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

American drag queen, actor, model, singer, songwriter, television personality and author RuPaul will be back to host a fourth season of "RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars," VH1 said Wednesday. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 22 (UPI) -- VH1 has renew its competiton series RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars for a fourth season.

"This franchise is truly a force to be reckoned with," Pamela Post, head of scripted series for MTV, VH1 and Logo, said in a statement Wednesday. "Our passionate and talented queens continue to speak to our diverse fans who are not only looking for entertainment, but also the encouragement and inspiration to be their unique selves."

RuPaul's Drag Race and RuPaul's Drag Race: Untucked earned a combined 12 Emmy nominations this year. All Stars features past contestants from RuPaul's Drag Race competing for a place in the Drag Race Hall of Fame.

Entertainer RuPaul was presented with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in March.