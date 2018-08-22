'The Big Bang Theory' to end with Season 12 in 2019

Actress Kaley Cuoco attends the 23rd annual Critics' Choice Awards in Santa Monica on January 11. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 22 (UPI) -- Season 12 of The Big Bang Theory will be the sitcom's last, producers announced Wednesday.

Starring Jim Parsons, Johnny Galecki, Kaley Cuoco, Simon Helberg, Kunal Nayyar, Mayim Bialik and Melissa Rauch, the show is scheduled to wrap in May.

"We are forever grateful to our fans for their support of The Big Bang Theory during the past 12 seasons. We, along with the cast, writers and crew, are extremely appreciative of the show's success and aim to deliver a final season, and series finale, that will bring The Big Bang Theory to an epic creative close," Warner Bros. Television, CBS and Chuck Lorre Productions said in a joint statement.

The final season of The Big Bang Theory is slated to debut Sept. 24.