(L-R) "Stranger Things" stars Charlie Heaton, Natalia Dyer and Joe Keery arrive for the the 23rd annual SAG Awards in Los Angeles on January 29, 2017. Heaton is to star in the miniseries "The Elephant Man," the BBC announced Wednesday. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 22 (UPI) -- Charlie Heaton, best known for playing Jonathan on Stranger Things, is to star in the BBC's miniseries The Elephant Man, the actor announced Wednesday.

Heaton will play 19th-century figure Joseph Merrick in the 3-hour drama. The role of Merrick, who had an unknown ailment that caused unusual bone and skin growths, previously has been played by Philip Anglim, David Schofield, David Bowie, John Hurt, Mark Hamill, Joseph Drake and Bradley Cooper.

"I'm extremely excited and honored to be given the opportunity to take on the portrayal of Joseph Merrick in the BBC's adaption of The Elephant Man. This is such a special role and a challenge for any actor. Joseph has such an incredible story and I can't wait to go on this journey and bring him to life," Heaton said in a statement Wednesday.

Director Richard Laxton is to film the series in Wales. Neil McKay wrote the screenplay.

Heaton began work on Season 3 of Stranger Things in April.

The sci-fi show is currently up for the 2018 Best Drama Emmy.