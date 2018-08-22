"Supergirl" star Melissa Benoist arrives on the red carpet at the 72nd Annual Tony Awards on June 10. File Photo by Serena Xu-Ning/UPI | License Photo

"Arrow" star Stephen Amell. "Arrow" will crossover with "The Flash" and "Supergirl" starting in December. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 22 (UPI) -- The CW has announced three of its DC superhero dramas -- Arrow, The Flash and Supergirl -- will crossover with each other starting in December.

The crossover event will take place over three episodes on each series starting with The Flash on Dec. 9 followed by Arrow on Dec. 10 and then Supergirl on Dec. 11.

The CW made the announcement Tuesday on Twitter alongside a promotional image of all three superheroes standing together along with a bat-signal being projected into the sky.

The crossover will introduce Batwoman, portrayed by Ruby Rose, into The CW's shared DC television universe.

Batwoman, a Jewish lesbian who fights crime in Gotham City and champions social justice, may appear in her own series that is currently in development at The CW.

Recently, Rose left Twitter due to the backlash she received over her casting as Batwoman. "Where on earth did 'Ruby is not a lesbian therefore she can't be Batwoman' come from -- has to be the funniest most ridiculous thing I've ever read. I came out at 12? And have for the past 5 years had to deal with 'she's too gay' how do y'all flip it like that? I didn't change. I wish we would all support each other and our journeys," she said in a statement.

The CW's other DC superhero dramas, Legends of Tomorrow and Black Lightning, do not appear to be taking part in the crossover.