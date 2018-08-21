"GLOW" star Marc Maron arrives for the the 24th annual SAG Awards on January 21. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 21 (UPI) -- Netflix has renewed its professional wrestling-based comedy and drama GLOW starring Alison Brie and Marc Maron for a third season.

Netflix made the announcement Monday on Twitter alongside a video of the cast saying the number three from throughout the program's first two seasons.

"Did you think we'd GLOW to Vegas without you? Let's do this #GLOWS3," the streaming service said in reference to how Season 2, which arrived in June, ended with the cast moving their professional wrestling program to Las Vegas.

Maron, along with other cast members, also commented on the Season 3 renewal on social media. "So, @GlowNetflix is coming back for round 3! Dig it. #vegas," Maron, who portrays director Sam Sylvia, said on Twitter.

So, @GlowNetflix is coming back for round 3! Dig it. #vegas — marc maron (@marcmaron) August 20, 2018

"WHAT HAPPENS IN VEGAS GOES INTO YOUR TELEVISION. SEASON 3 @GlowNetflix BABY!! #glownetflix," Betty Gilpin, who portrays Debbie 'Liberty Bell' Eagan said on Twitter.

WHAT HAPPENS IN VEGAS GOES INTO YOUR TELEVISION. SEASON 3 @GlowNetflix BABY!! #glownetflix https://t.co/A2rQ2PAuaf — Betty Gilpin (@bettygilpin) August 20, 2018

Chris Lowell, who stars as producer and announcer Bash Howard, posted on Instagram a photo of himself holding hands with Kate Nash who stars as Rhonda 'Britannica' Richardson. Lowell and Nash's characters were last seen at the end of Season 2 getting engaged.

"Season 3, Bebe!!! • #glow #thomasthemannequin #brittannica #unrequitedlove #lizandcarlyonabench #vivalasvegas #vegasorbust #VegasorBASH," Lowell said.

Executive-produced by Weeds and Orange is the New Black creator Jenji Kohan, GLOW is inspired by the Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling -- a real-life female wrestling league and television show from the 1980s.

GLOW received a number of Emmy nominations in July including for Best Comedy and for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy for Gilpin.