Amy Poehler, Nick Offerman to return for Season 2 of 'Making It'

Cast member Nick Offerman, the voice of Metal Beard in the animated comedy motion picture "The Lego Movie," attends the premiere of the film in Los Angeles on February 1, 2014. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Amy Poehler's crafting competition series "Making It" has been renewed for a second season. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 21 (UPI) -- Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman are to host a second season of the crafting competition series Making It, NBC announced Tuesday.

"We're sew excited to be Making It again," Poehler and Offerman said in a joint statement. "We promise Season 2 will have you glued to your seat."

The six-episode, first season premiered July 31 and will wrap up Sept. 4.

"Seeing firsthand the imagination of a true craftsman and, literally, watching them create something out of nothing is pure gold," said Paul Telegdy, president of the alternative and reality group for NBC Entertainment. "Amy and Nick's longtime friendship and affection for one another brings the show to a whole other level of fun and we look forward to seeing what Season 2 will bring."

The pair previously co-starred on the network's sitcom Parks and Recreation for seven seasons, 2009-15.