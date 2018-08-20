Aug. 20 (UPI) -- Real Housewives of Orange County star Emily Simpson is standing up to body shamers.

The 53-year-old television personality responded to critics with a body-positive message in a tweet Saturday.

"It's never ok to call a woman fat, fat, plus-size, etc," Simpson captioned a collage of photos of herself.

"I will take the criticism and be the voice for all the women out there that feel inadequate because they don't fit someone's ridiculous standard of beauty," she said. "Be strong. Be proud. Be confident. I got you #RHOC #RT."

The Real Housewives star told fans Sunday she handles body shamers by blocking them on social media.

"Oh there are MANY. And they are mostly women. And yes I block them! I don't need cruelty or negativity in my life! Xo," she wrote.

Simpson said she decided to speak out after receiving direct messages on Instagram.

"I ignore everything people say via Twitter etc. It was the direct messages to my IG account that I felt was just completely inappropriate and a personal attack," she explained.

Simpson first appeared on The Real Housewives of Orange County in Season 10, and was made a series regular in Season 13. The Bravo series co-stars Vicki Gunvalson, Tamra Judge, Shannon Beador and Gina Kirschenheiter.