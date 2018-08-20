Lauren Burnham (L), pictured with Arie Luyendyk, Jr. (C) and Ben Higgins, spent time with family and friends ahead of her wedding. File Photo by Mike Gentry/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 20 (UPI) -- Bachelor alum Lauren Burnham was all smiles at her bridal shower.

The 26-year-old television personality spent time with family and friends Sunday ahead of her wedding to Season 22 star Arie Luyendyk, Jr.

Burnham shared several photos and videos from the fête on Instagram Stories, including a group picture with her guests.

"We're getting maui'd!!" she captioned the snapshot, referring to her destination wedding in Hawaii.

Burnham also showed off a cookie with her wedding date, Jan. 12, 2019, written in icing.

Luyendyk spent the day elsewhere, but showed up at the party in the evening. Burnham posted a video of the 36-year-old race car driver dancing with her grandmother.

"@ariejr & Grammy," she wrote.

Burnham and Luyendyk got engaged during The Bachelor After the Final Rose special in March after Luyendyk ended his engagement to Becca Kufrin on the Season 22 finale. The couple shared engagement photos in July.

"One step closer to the wedding :) This is what life is all about, sharing these amazing moments with her," Luyendyk wrote. "Under 6 months until the big day!"

Burnham and Luyendyk will tie the knot at Haiku Mill in Maui.