Filming has ended on 'Big Little Lies' Season 2

Actors Laura Dern, Nicole Kidman, Zoe Kravitz, Reese Witherspoon and Shailene Woodley (L-R) appear backstage after winning the award for the Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television for "Big Little Lies" during the 75th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills on January 7. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Nicole Kidman appears backstage with the award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Miniseries or Television Movie for "Big Little Lies" during the 24th annual SAG Awards in Los Angeles on January 21. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Reese Witherspoon said filming on Season 2 of "Big Little Lies" has wrapped. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 19 (UPI) -- Oscar-winning actress Reese Witherspoon announced via Twitter that filming has wrapped on the second season of Big Little Lies.

"Feeling so grateful to my #biglittlelies family on our last day of shooting Season 2! You all have inspired me, supported me, made me laugh& cry. You made this second season even more exciting than the last (i can't wait for y'all to see it!!) Thank you @HBO!" Witherspoon tweeted Friday.

Based on Liane Moriarty's novel, the SAG, Emmy and Golden Globe award-winning dramedy about wealthy, California moms was renewed in December.

Season 2 will feature Witherspoon and her fellow returning cast members Nicole Kidman, Shailene Woodley, Iain Armitage, Zoe Kravitz, James Tupper and Laura Dern, as well as series newcomer Meryl Streep.