Filming has ended on 'Big Little Lies' Season 2

Aug. 19 (UPI) -- Oscar-winning actress Reese Witherspoon announced via Twitter that filming has wrapped on the second season of Big Little Lies.
"Feeling so grateful to my #biglittlelies family on our last day of shooting Season 2! You all have inspired me, supported me, made me laugh& cry. You made this second season even more exciting than the last (i can't wait for y'all to see it!!) Thank you @HBO!" Witherspoon tweeted Friday.
Based on Liane Moriarty's novel, the SAG, Emmy and Golden Globe award-winning dramedy about wealthy, California moms was renewed in December.
Season 2 will feature Witherspoon and her fellow returning cast members Nicole Kidman, Shailene Woodley, Iain Armitage, Zoe Kravitz, James Tupper and Laura Dern, as well as series newcomer Meryl Streep.
