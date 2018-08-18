'Sharknado' trailer has dinosaurs, knights, cowboys

Cast member Ian Ziering attends the premiere of “Sharknado 5: Global Swarming” in Las Vegas on August 6, 2017. File Photo by David Becker/UPI | License Photo

Actress Tara Reid's sixth "Sharknado" movie is to debut on Syfy Sunday. File Photo by Howard Shen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 18 (UPI) -- Syfy has released another trailer for The Last Sharknado: It's About Time.

The latest chapter in the franchise sees Fin (Ian Ziering) and April (Tara Reid) travel back in time to try to prevent countless natural disasters involving the man-eating fish.

Friday's 100-second clip sees a shark attacking a dinosaur, knights battling sharks with swords, and Revolutionary War soldiers and cowboys trying to shoot them with cannons and rifles. Also spotted in the preview are legions of futuristic, robotic Aprils, as well as guest stars Vivica A. Fox, Gary Busey, Al Roker, Mark McGrath and Dee Snider.

The movie will debut on the cable network Sunday.