Netflix cancels 'Joel McHale Show,' 'Break with Michelle Wolf'

Joel McHale arrives on the red carpet at the Sports Illustrated 2017 Sportsperson of the Year Show on December 5, 2017 in New York City. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 18 (UPI) -- Netflix has canceled its chat programs The Break with Michelle Wolf and The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale after their first seasons.

Deadline.com blamed low viewership for why the streaming service opted not to renew the series for second seasons.

Wolf is an alum of The Daily Show and served as the host of this year's White House Correspondents Association Dinner, which U.S. President Donald Trump did not attend.

McHale is a standup comedian and the former host of Talk Soup who also acts and was recently seen in the movie A Futile and Stupid Gesture, as well as the sitcoms Community and The Great Indoors.

The Hollywood Reporter noted Netflix has been experimenting with what topical formats work for its subscribers.

Netflix canceled an interview show starring Chelsea Handler last year after two seasons, but has recently ordered programs led by Hasan Minhaj, David Letterman and Norm Macdonald.