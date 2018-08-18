Jonas Armstrong, Morven Christie to star in new series 'The Bay'

Jonas Armstrong is to star in a new ITV series called "The Bay." Photo by Facundo Arrizabalaga/EPA

Aug. 18 (UPI) -- Ordeal by Innocence actress Morven Christie and Robin Hood actor Jonas Armstrong are to star in ITV's upcoming detective drama The Bay.

"Lisa is such a refreshingly real character -- brilliant and flawed, trying to make everything work, and often failing," Christie said in a statement. "I adore her. And I loved Daragh's scripts, rooted in the families and community of this distinctive town. I can't wait to get stuck in with Lee and the team, and this fantastic cast he has put together. I hope we're going to make something that feels raw and real, as well as being a hugely compelling story."

Also featuring Tracie Bennett, Lindsey Coulson and Chanel Cresswell, the series was penned by Daragh Carville whose credits include Being Human, The Smoke and Cherrybomb.

Filming on the show is to begin this month in and around the coastal town of Morecambe and in the city of Manchester.