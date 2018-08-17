Aug. 17 (UPI) -- Disney released a first look trailer and announced a premiere date for Star Wars: Resistance, the latest animated series in the sci-fi franchise.

It posted a first-look trailer to YouTube on Friday showing main character Kazuda "Kaz" Xiono, voiced by Christopher Sean, being assigned to a spy mission to investigate the villainous First Order prior to the events of Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

The trailer features appearances from Poe Dameron, voiced in by Oscar Isaac, who also plays Poe in the live action films, and his droid, BB-8.

The series also features the voices of Scott Lawrence, Suzie McGrath, Josh Brener, Donald Faison, Jim Rash, Bobby Moynihan, Gwendoline Christie, Myrna Velasco and Rachel Butera.

Dave Filoni, a Lucasfilm Animation veteran who previously worked on Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels, created the new series. Athena Portillo, Justin Ridge and Brandon Auman serve as executive producers.

Star Wars: Resistance is scheduled to premiere Oct. 7 on the Disney Channel.