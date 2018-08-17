Cast member Renee Zellweger attends the premiere of the drama "Same Kind of Different as Me" in Los Angeles on October 12, 2017. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 17 (UPI) -- Oscar-winning actress Renee Zellweger is set to star in Netflix's 10-part social thriller What/If.

Helmed by writer-producer Mike Kelley, the show explores what happens when ordinary people do unacceptable things.

"Each season will tackle a different morality tale inspired by culturally consequential source material, and the power of a single fateful decision to change the trajectory of an entire life," the streaming service said in a press release Friday.

No other casting or a debut date were announced.

Zellweger, 49, is known for her work in the films Jerry Maguire, Chicago and Cold Mountain, as well as the Bridget Jones's Diary trilogy.

She will also soon be seen playing iconic entertainer Judy Garland in a biopic.

Zellweger, 49, famously stepped out of the spotlight for more than six years at the height of her career.

"You cannot be a good storyteller if you don't have life experiences, and you can't relate to people," she said in 2016.