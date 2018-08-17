'Outlander' Season 4 to debut on Nov. 4

Aug. 17 (UPI) -- Starz has set a Season 4 premiere date of Nov. 4 for its time-travel romance Outlander.
"Our #ThursdayThoughts are the same as our thoughts every other day of the week: #Outlander November 4, #Outlander November 4, and #Outlander November 4," the show's Twitter feed said.
The small-screen adaptation of Diana Gabaldon's fantasy novels stars Caitriona Balfe as married, World War II nurse-turned-surgeon Claire and Sam Heughan as 18th-century, Scottish Highland warrior and printer Jamie. They meet and fall in love after Claire is magically transported through a time portal. Their adventures have, thus far, taken them to France, the Caribbean and the American colonies.
Filming on Season 4 wrapped last month. The show has already been renewed for fifth and sixth seasons.
Our #ThursdayThoughts are the same as our thoughts every other day of the week: #Outlander November 4, #Outlander November 4, and #Outlander November 4. pic.twitter.com/jDFxrfoXR2— Outlander (@Outlander_STARZ) August 16, 2018