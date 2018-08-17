Trending Stories

Legendary soul singer Aretha Franklin dies at 76
Scarlett Johansson named Forbes' highest-paid actress for 2018
Stars mourn Aretha Franklin: 'She sang and played magnificently'
Ryan Phillippe's 'Shooter' canceled after three seasons
'Catfish' host Nev Schulman, wife expecting second child

Photo Gallery

 
'Crazy Rich Asians' premieres in Los Angeles

Latest News

U.S. sanctions Myanmar over ethnic cleansing
Crocodile's motorboat attack caught on camera
Witnesses raid brandy from overturned truck
Judge halts family deportations so children can seek asylum
HBO orders 'Watchmen' series to air in 2019
 
Back to Article
/