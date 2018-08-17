HBO orders 'Watchmen' series to air in 2019

Writer Damon Lindelof arrives for the opening night presentation and party at CinemaCon in Las Vegas on April 15, 2013. File Photo by David Becker/UPI | License Photo

Jeremy Irons arrives on the red carpet at the 45th Chaplin Award Gala on April 30, 2018 in New York City. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Actress Regina King is to star in HBO's TV adaptation of the "Watchmen" comics. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 17 (UPI) -- HBO announced it has ordered a series based on the Watchmen comic books and 2009 film they inspired.

"Nothing ever ends. #WatchmenHBO #DamonLindelof," HBO tweeted Friday.

The post also included a brief video featuring the pitch-dark superhero franchise's yellow smiley face logo with a blood smear on its forehead. The words: "Nothing ever ends. HBO. 2019" also appear in the clip.

Lindelöf's credits include Lost, The Leftovers and Star Trek Into Darkness.

EW.com said his take on Watchmen will star Regina King, Jeremy Irons, Don Johnson, Tim Blake Nelson, Louis Gossett Jr., Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Adelaide Clemens, Andrew Howard, Tom Mison, Frances Fisher, Jacob Ming-Trent, Sara Vickers, Dylan Schombing, Lily Rose Smith and Adelynn Spoon.