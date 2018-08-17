Alexandra Park attends the premiere of "San Andreas" in Los Angeles on May 26, 2015. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 17 (UPI) -- Elizabeth Hurley's dramedy The Royals is ending after four seasons on E!

Created by Mark Schwahn, the hour-long drama follows the troubles and triumphs of a fictional, contemporary, royal family. The show co-stars William Moseley, Jake Maskall, Alexandra Park, Max Brown and Tom Austen.

"E! will not be moving forward with another season of The Royals, which launched in 2015 as the network's first original scripted series," a network representative told The Hollywood Reporter Thursday in a statement. "Over four seasons, The Royals took viewers behind the palace gates on a scandalous journey filled with twists and turns. We are grateful to the cast and our producing partners at Lionsgate and Universal Cable Productions."

Producer Lionsgate is looking for another network to pick the show up for Season 5.

"We are grateful to our cast and crew for four seasons of twists and turns on The Royals. But most of all we are grateful to our #Loyals, from whom we will never, in our hearts, walk away. #LongLiveTheRoyals," the show's Twitter feed said.