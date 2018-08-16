Aug. 16 (UPI) -- The family drama Anne with an E has been renewed for a third season to air via Netflix and CBC in 2019.

Production on the next 10 episodes is to begin this winter on Prince Edward Island and in Ontario.

"Our beloved Anne will be 16 years old when we return to this season full of romantic complications, bold adventures and dramatic discoveries," showrunner Moira Walley-Beckett said in a statement Wednesday. "I will explore important, contemporary themes that I hope will continue to resonate with, and inspire and uplift, our audience."

Starring Amybeth McNulty as the titular, 19th-century heroine, the show is based on the beloved, Canadian novel Anne of Green Gables by Lucy Maud Montgomery. It co-stars Geraldine James and R.H. Thomson.

"Season 3 here we come..." McNulty tweeted.