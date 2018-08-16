Trending Stories

Legendary soul singer Aretha Franklin dies at 76
Famous birthdays for Aug. 14: Halle Berry, Steve Martin
Raúl Castillo, Adrian Gonzalez join 'Vida' Season 2
Famous birthdays for Aug. 16: Angela Bassett, Madonna
Stars mourn Aretha Franklin: 'She sang and played magnificently'

Photo Gallery

 
'Crazy Rich Asians' premieres in Los Angeles

Latest News

Muslim woman wins handshake discrimination case in Sweden
Ryan Phillippe's 'Shooter' canceled after three seasons
Fishing musician fashions xylophone from kelp
Barrage of meteorites forged Earth's oldest rocks
Lottery ticket buying mistake earns woman $100,400 prize
 
Back to Article
/