Aug. 15 (UPI) -- Looking alum Raúl Castillo and Superstore actor Adrian Gonzalez have joined Vida for the second season of the Starz drama.

Production on the next 10 episodes is to begin Monday in and around Los Angeles.

"Castillo plays Baco, the bar's new handyman with a questionable past, and Gonzalez is Rudy, an L.A. city councilman who Lyn meets at a gym class," a press release from the cable network said Wednesday.

Created and executive produced by Tanya Saracho, Vida stars Melissa Barrera as Lyn, Mishel Prada as Emma, Ser Anzoategui as Eddy, Chelsea Rendon as Marisol, Carlos Miranda as Johnny and Roberta Colindrez as Nico.

The show was renewed in June. It follows estranged siblings who are drawn back by circumstances to their old Los Angeles neighborhood where they learn surprising details about their mother's life.