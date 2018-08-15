Actor David Boreanaz arrives for the 38th annual People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles on January 11, 2012. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Judd Lormand will be a series regular next season on "Seal Team." Photo courtesy of CBS

Aug. 15 (UPI) -- Zoo and American Horror Story actor Judd Lormand will be a series regular when Seal Team returns for a second season.

Lormand will continue playing Lieutenant Commander Eric Blackburn on the show, which also features David Boreanaz, Max Thieriot, Neil Brown Jr., AJ Buckley, Toni Trucks and Jessica Paré. Lormand played Blackburn as a recurring role in Season 1.

"What I love about Judd as an actor is his naturalness, his ease of performance and his ability to disappear into the role," John Glenn, the action-drama's executive producer, said in a statement Wednesday. "Judd perfectly captures Blackburn as a compassionate advocate and vital leader for Bravo Team. His skill brings Blackburn into such three-dimensional life that we can't imagine the show without him."

The network renewed the series in March.

"October 3rd we go in. #SEALTeam #season2 @sealteamcbs #teams #navyseals #devgru @cbstv," Thieriot posted on Instagram this week, along with a photo of him in his military fatigues.