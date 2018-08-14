Eden Sher will star in the pilot of "The Middle" spinoff called the "Sue Heck Spinoff" on ABC. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 14 (UPI) -- A spinoff of ABC's comedy series The Middle starring Eden Sher's character Sue Heck has been given a pilot production commitment by the network. The Sue Heck Spinoff will follow Sher's character Sue Heck, a high-spirited woman in her twenties from Orson, Ind., as she moves to Chicago where she will encounter the triumphs and pitfalls of working as a young adult.

The comedy half-hour will be written and produced by The Middle creators Eileen Heisler and DeAnn Heline. After nine seasons on ABC, The Middle had its series finale in May of this year, which is around the time news of the spinoff first circulated. Sue Heck would succeed The Middle, whereas other ABC spinoffs like Grown-ish, of the hit series Black-ish, and Schooled of The Goldbergs run adjacent to their parent series.

Sher won the Critics' Choice TV Award for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series in 2013 for her role as Sue Heck in the series.