Thanks to the Nimoy family for your open arms, warm welcome, smiling curiosity and support, for making me feel worthy, as I embrace and take into my heart the iconic half alien we know as Mr. Spock. It is an incomparable honor. 🖖🏼 #StarTrekDiscovery #LLAP pic.twitter.com/jEXG1T253Z

Aug. 14 (UPI) -- Ethan Peck was cast in the iconic role of Spock in Season 2 of the CBS All Access series Star Trek: Discovery. The show is set in a time before the original Star Trek and though Peck will play a young Spock, he still will be the USS Enterprise's half-Vulcan, half-human chief science officer.

"Through 52 years of television and film, a parallel universe and a mirror universe, Mr. Spock remains the only member of the original bridge crew to span every era of Star Trek," showrunner and executive producer Alex Kurtzman said, "The great Leonard Nimoy, then the brilliant Zachary Quinto, brought incomparable humanity to a character forever torn between logic and emotion."

Kurtzman emphasized the Star Trek team's efforts to find the perfect fit to succeed Nimoy and Quinto in the part, "We searched for months for an actor who would, like them, bring his own interpretation to the role. An actor who would, like them, effortlessly embody Spock's greatest qualities, beyond obvious logic: empathy, intuition, compassion, confusion and yearning. Ethan Peck walked into the room inhabiting all of these qualities, aware of his daunting responsibility to Leonard, Zack and the fans, and ready to confront the challenge in the service of protecting and expanding on Spock's legacy. In that spirit, we're thrilled to welcome him to the family."

Nimoy's son Adam tweeted, "There's a new Spock in town! Welcome to the family Ethan!! #StarTrekDiscovery #LLAP

At the end of Season 1 there were hints that Spock would be making an appearance soon, with the USS Discovery coming across the Enterprise, which would eventually staff Spock and Captain James T. Kirk.

Kurtzman confirmed that Spock would be included in the series at Comic-Con in San Diego when he said, "Yes, you will be seeing Spock this year."

Peck is the grandson of legendary actor Gregory Peck, known for his roles in To Kill a Mockingbird and Roman Holiday. Peck played Patrick Verona in ABC's TV adaptation of 10 Things I Hate About You and played Saxon on the CW Seed's I Ship It.

The new season of Star Trek: Discovery will be available for streaming in early 2019.