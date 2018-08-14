Trending Stories

BTS wins at 2018 Teen Choice Awards
Janet Jackson to release single with Daddy Yankee
Famous birthdays for Aug. 10: Antonio Banderas, Kylie Jenner
Famous birthdays for Aug. 14: Halle Berry, Steve Martin
Missy Higgins introduces daughter Luna

Photo Gallery

 
Moments from the QuickChek New Jersey Festival of Ballooning

Latest News

Physicists measure energy difference between two quantum states
Manafort declines to testify as defense rests
Waterspout splits in two off Italian coast
IAI contracted for Barak-8 missiles for Israeli corvettes
Baby rattlesnake ejected from New Mexico fire station
 
Back to Article
/