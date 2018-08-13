Ruby Rose exits Twitter over 'Batwoman' harassment

Aug. 13 (UPI) -- Ruby Rose has left Twitter due to the backlash she has received over her casting as DC Comics superhero Batwoman.

Rose will appear as Batwoman, an openly gay crimefighter, in The CW's annual crossover event between its DC dramas Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl and Legends of Tomorrow. The CW is also developing a series centered around Batwoman.

Days after news of Rose's casting broke, fans began expressing their anger on social media stating that the actress, despite being openly lesbian, cannot portray a gay character and called into question her acting ability.

Rose has deleted her Twitter account and limited comments on her Instagram to only people she knows. She posted on Twitter before her exit her thoughts on the matter.

"Where on earth did 'Ruby is not a lesbian therefore she can't be Batwoman' come from -- has to be the funniest most ridiculous thing I've ever read. I came out at 12? And have for the past 5 years had to deal with 'she's too gay' how do y'all flip it like that? I didn't change. I wish we would all support each other and our journeys," Rose said.

"When women and when minorities join forces we are unstoppable... when we tear each other down it's much more hurtful than from any group. But hey/ love a challenge I just wish women and the LGBT community supported each other more, My wish was we were all a little kinder and more supportive of each other...Sending everyone my love and gratitude, it's been a rollercoaster of a year, this month especially," she continued.

"I am looking forward to getting more than 4 hours of sleep and to break from Twitter to focus all my energy on my next 2 projects. If you need me, I'll be on my Bat Phone."