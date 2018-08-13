Chris Hardwick returns to 'Talking Dead': 'I'm so grateful'

Aug. 13 (UPI) -- Chris Hardwick returned as host of AMC's Walking Dead after-show Talking Dead Sunday following an investigation into sexual assault allegations made by his ex-girlfriend Chloe Dykstra.

"I just wanted to take a minute to say that I am so appreciative to be standing here right now and I want to thank you, the Walking Dead community, for all of your support these last couple of months," Hardwick said while getting emotional following the airing of Fear the Walking Dead.

"This show isn't just a job to me, it is a vital part of my life and has been like a sanctuary these last seven years. It's been with me through good times and bad and I'm so grateful to the fans, producers and the amazing casts of both of these shows for allowing me to come here and be a part of this community every week," he continued.

AMC had suspended Hardwick then reinstated him following an investigation into the allegations made by Dykstra in an essay published on Medium. Hardwick was briefly replaced by Yvette Nicole Brown as a panel host at the San Diego Comic-Con and on Talking Dead.

Dykstra accused Hardwick of sexual, emotional and psychological abuse during their three years together. The essay does not mention Hardwick by name, however, the description of the boyfriend and the time when her alleged ordeal took place suggested it was the television host. Hardwick also responded to the essay and denied any wrongdoing.

Dykstra on Twitter said that she did not participate in the investigation as she never set out to ruin anyone's career.

"Just a reminder: I 100% stand by every single word of my essay. I made sure it was unembellished, factual, and that I had evidence to back it up in order to protect myself in case of ACTUAL litigation (not a network investigation, where I'm not protected). That is all," she tweeted on Friday.

Following Hardwick's reinstatement, co-executive producer of Talking Dead Jean Patton and other staffers exited the program in protest. Patton also previously worked with Hardwick on AMC's Talking with Chris Hardwick. The network has not announced when the talk show will return.

Hardwick is also the host of NBC game show The Wall and recently appeared as a guest judge on American's Got Talent.