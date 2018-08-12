Son of Kelly Ripa, Mark Consuelos to guest star on 'Riverdale'

Kelly Ripa (L) and husband Mark Consuelos pose for photographers at a ceremony where Ripa receives the 2,561st star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles on October 12, 2015. Photo by Phil McCarten/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 12 (UPI) -- Michael Consuelos, the 21-year-old son of TV stars Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos, has landed a guest spot on The CW drama Riverdale.

The pitch-dark Archie Comics adaptation is going into Season 3. It stars K.J. Apa as Archie, Camila Mendes as Veronica, Lili Reinhart as Betty and Cole Sprouse as Jughead.

"Congrats Michael on being cast as young Hiram Lodge on @thecwriverdale however @instasuelos and i would like to take this opportunity to remind you and your siblings that as your fiduciaries we are hereby entitled to 10% of all future earnings hereto wit, or something like that," Ripa captioned Saturday's Instagram photo collage that includes Michael dressed in a suit and tie and eating a doughnut, as well as images of him with his 47-year-old father and siblings Lola, 17, and Joaquin, 15.

Mark Consuelos plays the older version of Hiram, who is Veronica's father.