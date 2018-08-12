Patton Oswalt appears backstage with his award for Best Comedy Album for "Talking for Clapping" during the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on February 12, 2017. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Christy Carlson Roman will play a role in the live-action "Kim Possible" movie. Photo by Dustin Senger/Wikimedia Commons

Aug. 12 (UPI) -- Kim Possible veterans Christy Carlson Romano and Patton Oswalt are to appear in the upcoming live-action movie based on their popular cartoon series.

"JUST ANNOUNCED: @ChristyRomano is joining the cast of @DisneyChannel's live-action #KimPossible film, along with @PattonOswalt , who is reprising his role as Professor Dementor," said a Saturday tweet on the D23 official Disney fan club feed.

The movie is to debut on the Disney Channel next year. It will star Sadie Stanley as the titular teen-age heroine; Sean Giambrone as her best friend, Ron Stoppable; Alyson Hannigan as her mother, brain surgeon Dr. Ann Possible; and Todd Stashwick and Taylor Ortega as villains Drakken and Shego.

It is unclear whether Romano, who voiced the role of the animated Kim 2002-07, will play in the new adventure. Carlson is now 34.