Aug. 12 (UPI) -- Kim Possible veterans Christy Carlson Romano and Patton Oswalt are to appear in the upcoming live-action movie based on their popular cartoon series.
"JUST ANNOUNCED: @ChristyRomano is joining the cast of @DisneyChannel's live-action #KimPossible film, along with @PattonOswalt , who is reprising his role as Professor Dementor," said a Saturday tweet on the D23 official Disney fan club feed.
The movie is to debut on the Disney Channel next year. It will star Sadie Stanley as the titular teen-age heroine; Sean Giambrone as her best friend, Ron Stoppable; Alyson Hannigan as her mother, brain surgeon Dr. Ann Possible; and Todd Stashwick and Taylor Ortega as villains Drakken and Shego.
It is unclear whether Romano, who voiced the role of the animated Kim 2002-07, will play in the new adventure. Carlson is now 34.
