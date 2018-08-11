Aug. 11 (UPI) -- Fox News personality Abby Huntsman is in talks to become a panelist on The View for Season 22.

Variety reported Huntsman's anticipated hiring, but said ABC declined to make executives available for comment on its story.

Deadline.com said it confirmed with Fox News that Sunday will be Huntsman's last day as co-host of Fox & Friends Weekend.

If the daughter of U.S. Ambassador to Russia Jon Huntsman does join The View she will be the second former Fox News personality at the table. Meghan McCain, the daughter of Sen. John McCain, was hired full-time last season.

Paula Faris recently announced her departure from the show. That was soon followed by Sara Haines' exit.

The co-hosts of this past season also included Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar and Sunny Hostin.