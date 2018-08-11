'Jeopardy!' re-runs now streaming on Hulu

Past episodes of Alex Trebek's classic game show "Jeopardy!" are now streaming on Hulu. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 11 (UPI) -- Past episodes of the syndicated game show Jeopardy! are now streaming on Hulu.

"To kick off the premiere, Hulu has curated collections of some of Jeopardy!'s flagship special events, including a Tournament of Champions, a College Championship and a Kids Week, as well as Battle of the Decades, which features some of the show's fan-favorite contestants from its 35-year history, like all-time money winner Brad Rutter and long-running champion Ken Jennings," a Friday press release said.

A video posted on YouTube announcing the program's Hulu debut featured longtime host Alex Trebek offering the answer, "It's the streaming service that's now home to one of the most beloved quiz shows of all time, Jeopardy!"

"What is, 'Hulu?'" he answered in the form of a question.