Dove Cameron, China Anne McClain to star in 'Descendants' special

Aug. 11 (UPI) -- Dove Cameron and China Anne McClain are to reprise their roles as Mal and Uma in a short-form Disney Channel special.
Billed as "an epic underwater showdown," the 10-minute, live-action Under the Sea: A Descendants Story is scheduled to air Sept. 28.
Descendants 3, the third installment in the TV movie franchise, is expected to premiere next summer.
The film series, which started in 2015, follows the teen children of Disney's infamous villains.
The second Descendants movie co-starred Cameron, McClain, Cameron Boyce, Booboo Stewart, Sofia Carson and Mitchell Hope. It debuted in 2017.
Watch a wicked, new teaser for a @Descendants live-action short-form special coming to @DisneyChannel in September, starring @DoveCameron and @chinamcclain: https://t.co/ELcOmWq3IP #DescendantsUnderTheSea pic.twitter.com/pQhWKGCAy9- Disney D23 (@DisneyD23) August 11, 2018