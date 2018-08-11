Dove Cameron, China Anne McClain to star in 'Descendants' special

China Anne McClain arrives on the red carpet at the 2017 CW Upfront at the London Hotel on May 18, 2017 in New York City. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Dove Cameron is set to star in a short-form "Descendants" special that will air next fall on the Disney Channel. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 11 (UPI) -- Dove Cameron and China Anne McClain are to reprise their roles as Mal and Uma in a short-form Disney Channel special.

Billed as "an epic underwater showdown," the 10-minute, live-action Under the Sea: A Descendants Story is scheduled to air Sept. 28.

Descendants 3, the third installment in the TV movie franchise, is expected to premiere next summer.

The film series, which started in 2015, follows the teen children of Disney's infamous villains.

The second Descendants movie co-starred Cameron, McClain, Cameron Boyce, Booboo Stewart, Sofia Carson and Mitchell Hope. It debuted in 2017.