Shannon Purser attends the MTV Movie & TV Awards on May 7, 2017. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

"Sierra Burgess Is a Loser" star Shannon Purser. Netflix has released new images from the upcoming film. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 10 (UPI) -- Stranger Things alum Shannon Purser is seen smiling on set in new behind-the-scenes images of Netflix's upcoming romantic comedy, Sierra Burgess Is a Loser.

Netflix released the photos on Twitter Thursday ahead of the film's Sept. 7 release date. The images also feature stars RJ Cyler, Noah Centineo and Kristine Froseth.

"Sierra Burgess is a Loser is coming in less than one month! Check out these behind the scenes pics of @shannonpurser, @noahcent, @rj_cyler, @kristine_froset, and director Ian Samuels!" the streaming service said.

Sierra Burgess Is a Loser follows Purser as the title character who receives a text message from her crush Jamey (Centineo) who believes he is talking to the popular cheerleader at school Veronica (Froseth).

Sierra continues to act like she is Veronica, however, developing a romance with Jamey despite the disapproval of her best friend Dan (Cyler).

"Sierra Burgess is a Loser" is coming in less than one month! Check out these behind the scenes pics of @shannonpurser, @noahcent, @rj_cyler, @kristine_froset, and director Ian Samuels! pic.twitter.com/rUdY17kfzd — See What's Next (@seewhatsnext) August 9, 2018

A trailer for the film released in July, featured Sierra and Veronica becoming friends as Veronica helps her continue to trick Jamey.