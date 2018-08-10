Aug. 10 (UPI) -- Stranger Things alum Shannon Purser is seen smiling on set in new behind-the-scenes images of Netflix's upcoming romantic comedy, Sierra Burgess Is a Loser.
Netflix released the photos on Twitter Thursday ahead of the film's Sept. 7 release date. The images also feature stars RJ Cyler, Noah Centineo and Kristine Froseth.
"Sierra Burgess is a Loser is coming in less than one month! Check out these behind the scenes pics of @shannonpurser, @noahcent, @rj_cyler, @kristine_froset, and director Ian Samuels!" the streaming service said.
Sierra Burgess Is a Loser follows Purser as the title character who receives a text message from her crush Jamey (Centineo) who believes he is talking to the popular cheerleader at school Veronica (Froseth).
Sierra continues to act like she is Veronica, however, developing a romance with Jamey despite the disapproval of her best friend Dan (Cyler).
A trailer for the film released in July, featured Sierra and Veronica becoming friends as Veronica helps her continue to trick Jamey.