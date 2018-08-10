Paul Rudd to star in Netflix comedy series

Aug. 10 (UPI) -- Ant-Man and the Wasp actor Paul Rudd is to play dual roles in an eight-episode comedy for Netflix called Living with Yourself.
The 49-year-old actor will play a man who goes to extraordinary lengths to become a better person.
No other casting for the project has been announced yet.
Timothy Greenberg from The Daily Show with Jon Stewart is the creator and show-runner for Living with Yourself.
In addition to being part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Rudd was also named Harvard University's Hasty Pudding Man of the Year in February.
He previously starred in Netflix's Wet Hot American Summer: First Day of Camp and Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later.
