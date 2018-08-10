President Barack Obama awards a 2014 National Medal of Arts to author Stephen King during a ceremony at the White House in Washington, D.C. on September 10, 2015. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Patrick Wilson is starring in Netflix's adaptation of Stephen King's novella "In the Tall Grass." File Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 10 (UPI) -- Filming began this week in Toronto on Netflix's adaptation of In the Tall Grass, a novella penned by Stephen King and his son Joe Hill.

"I should've known @StephenKing and @joe_hill would make grass, literally grass, into something terrifying. Here's a first look at 'In The Tall Grass,' a new thriller directed by Vincenzo Natali, and starring Patrick Wilson, Laysla De Oliveira, and Harrison Gilbertson. Coming 2019," said a tweet from Netflix Film, which featured the image of someone surrounded by grass taller than they are.

The movie co-stars Avery Whitted, Rachel Wilson and Will Buie Jr.

"After hearing a young boy's cry for help, a sister and brother venture into a vast field of tall grass in Kansas but soon discover there may be no way out... and that something evil lurks within the tall grass," a synopsis said.

This is King's third collaboration with Netflix. The streaming service previously adapted King's stories Gerald's Game and 1922. A big-screen blockbuster based on his novel It was released last year and a star-studded sequel is now in the works. Hulu is airing the show Castle Rock, which is set in the King multiverse now.