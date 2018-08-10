Tony Shalhoub at the 72nd annual Tony Awards on June 10 in New York City. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 10 (UPI) -- Rachel Brosnahan's stand-up comedian character Midge takes her show on the road to the Catskills in the new teaser for Season 2 of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

The Amazon series is about a hilarious, 1950s-era Manhattan housewife who finds her true calling as a comedian after her husband leaves her.

Thursday's 70-second clip shows Midge and her family heading to the famed resort in upstate New York so she can perform for well-heeled vacationers.

The show is up for the Emmy Award for Best Comedy and cast members Brosnahan, Tony Shalhoub and Alex Borstein are also among the nominees.