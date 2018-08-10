President Donald Trump (L) talks to Kanye West in the lobby of Trump Tower in New York City on December 13, 2016. Pool Photo by John Taggart/UPI | License Photo

Kanye West (R) with his wife Kim Kardashian. West appeared on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" for an extended interview on his feelings towards Trump and being bipolar. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 10 (UPI) -- Kanye West made a rare late night show appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Thursday and discussed his support for President Donald Trump and mental health.

Kimmel asked West about his views on the president and West said he's been criticized by liberals, African-Americans and by members of the hip-hop community for his political stance and has been told constantly not to share his views.

"When I see people just even like go at the president, it's like, why not try love? One by one by one, we can diffuse this nuclear bomb of hate of society by thinking of everyone as our family and how we treat our kids," West said.

Kimmel also asked West what he thought about his wife Kim Kardashian traveling to the White House to receive a pardon from Trump for Alice Marie Johnson who was given a life sentence for a first-time, nonviolent drug offense.

"Well, she's super passionate about it, and it was amazing for her to see that dream come true," West said.

"Were you ever concerned about her being alone in the Oval Office with President Trump?" Kimmel then asked, to which West responded, "Well, he is a player."

West, when talking about his bipolar disorder, called for more open discussions about mental health.

"Yeah. It's not an opposite, it drives more of how you really feel. It's important for us to have open conversations about mental health especially with me being black, because we never had therapists in the black community," he said, along with how being bipolar has helped shape who he is as a person.

West's appearance on Kimmel was the musician's first since 2013 where he discussed the Hollywood Walk of Fame and classism. The appearance followed West slamming the late-night host on Twitter for mocking an interview he had with BBC Radio 1. The pair reconciled and Kimmel apologized.